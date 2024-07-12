Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,060,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,436,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Corpay Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CPAY traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.52. The stock had a trading volume of 535,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,977. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.