Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,346 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.43. 7,179,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,165,058. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.