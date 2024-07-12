Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $52,996,537. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.46. 4,515,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

