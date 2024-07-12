Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 622 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

FE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

