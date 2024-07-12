Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.32. 1,235,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,860. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $344.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.25 and a 200-day moving average of $319.95. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

