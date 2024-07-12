Energi Reaches Market Cap of $7.90 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $7.90 million and $623,498.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00043907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,748,922 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

