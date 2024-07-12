Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 11,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

