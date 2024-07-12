Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 1,787,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,369,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENVX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. Analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enovix by 2,228.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55,157 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

