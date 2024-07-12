Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

