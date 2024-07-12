Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.86. Envela shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 39,714 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.14.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Envela had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.00%. Research analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
