Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,586 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $81,571,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $95,764,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.68. 1,096,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

