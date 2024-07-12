Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,932,320 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 2,120.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932,320 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 3.57% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $106,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,736,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,082,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. 388,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,018. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

