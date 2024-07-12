Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 331,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,656. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1379 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

