Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $828.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $786.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $792.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.67.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

