Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,607,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 164,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 1,271,577 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 683,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 614,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 185,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

FSIG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. 298,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.