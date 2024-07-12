Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $163.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,200 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $163,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. 4,656,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

