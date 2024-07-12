Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $27.58 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,469,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 129.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $647.60. 3,350,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.