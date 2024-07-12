Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $37.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.85. The company had a trading volume of 771,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

