Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $6.56 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $188,642,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,237,000 after purchasing an additional 597,401 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Progressive by 2,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,958,000 after purchasing an additional 540,411 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PGR traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,587. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

