Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. 797,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,798. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

