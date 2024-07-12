Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $947.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,769,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,792 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $947,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 142,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 889,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. 7,009,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

