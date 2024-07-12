Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 184,917 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $66,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after purchasing an additional 472,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.09. 1,357,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.