Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 582,373 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,278,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $456,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,825. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

