Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 181,710 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181,710 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $25,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

