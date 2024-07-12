Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $270,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.64. 2,728,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.77. The stock has a market cap of $413.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $277.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

