Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.47.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $252.89 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $4,035,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 41.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

