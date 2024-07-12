Essentra (LON:ESNT) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at Jefferies Financial Group

Essentra (LON:ESNTGet Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 260 ($3.33) to GBX 250 ($3.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.27) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Essentra Price Performance

Shares of ESNT remained flat at GBX 165 ($2.11) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 309,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,568. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 191.80 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.76. The firm has a market cap of £475.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

