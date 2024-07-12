Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

EL opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $196.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

