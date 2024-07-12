European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $16.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

EWCZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EWCZ

European Wax Center Stock Up 4.5 %

EWCZ stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $595.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 435,270 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,279,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after buying an additional 77,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.