Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Everbridge by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

