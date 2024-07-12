Evercore ISI Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $207.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.17.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $202.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $208.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

