Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.88% of Everest Group worth $185,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,813,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.64. The company had a trading volume of 175,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.36 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

