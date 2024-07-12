Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Down 3.4%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.72. 371,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,220,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Everi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Everi

Everi Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $724.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $748,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 772,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 745,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $6,051,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $5,781,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.