EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 67,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 424,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $740.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director Mira Wilczek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mira Wilczek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $111,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,890 shares of company stock worth $3,622,870 over the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.