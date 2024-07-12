ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 416,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,905. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at $49,479,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ExlService by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after buying an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after buying an additional 291,734 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,922,000 after buying an additional 606,215 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

