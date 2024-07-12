Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 70.8% in June

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 844,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

