Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 70.8% in June

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 844,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fangdd Network Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $13.79.
Fangdd Network Group Company Profile
