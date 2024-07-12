FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Raised to $40.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.14.

NYSE FBK opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 975.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

