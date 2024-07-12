Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $202.13

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.13 and last traded at $201.23, with a volume of 16276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

