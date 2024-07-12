Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Increased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 915,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 412,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.65. 1,333,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.