Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $45.64. 836,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,214. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.