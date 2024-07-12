Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 24,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,314. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.
Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
