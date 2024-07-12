Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. Approximately 191,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

FIL has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

