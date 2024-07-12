Financial Analysis: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Getty Images and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67 Conduent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Getty Images currently has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 75.83%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.88%. Given Conduent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than Getty Images.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $903.19 million 1.58 $19.34 million $0.06 58.33 Conduent $3.72 billion 0.18 -$296.00 million ($0.90) -3.69

This table compares Getty Images and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Getty Images has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Images, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Getty Images has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Getty Images shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images 3.33% 9.18% 2.35% Conduent -5.13% -2.50% -0.56%

Summary

Getty Images beats Conduent on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

