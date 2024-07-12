Financial Contrast: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) & Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and First Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.40 $7.83 million $3.21 7.56 First Capital $51.24 million 1.95 $12.79 million $3.57 8.33

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wayne Savings Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wayne Savings Bancshares and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 17.74% 16.26% 1.03% First Capital 22.59% 12.15% 1.03%

Summary

First Capital beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides residential mortgage loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, credit cards and other personal loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

