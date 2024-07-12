First Business Financial Services Inc. Takes $2.92 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Cencora makes up 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.86. 276,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

