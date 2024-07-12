First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.67. 5,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,575. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.