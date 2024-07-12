First Digital USD Trading Down 0% This Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $3.41 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,930,257,878 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,900,257,878.16. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00066699 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $3,814,338,045.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

