First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 308,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

