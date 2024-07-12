First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,681,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $57.08 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

