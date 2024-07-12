First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $26.92 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $425.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

